Much to the delight of Pakistani cricket lovers, the much awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) finally kicked off in February in Pakistan’s home away from home, UAE. The Twebty20 tournament consisting of five teams, and featuring both national and international cricketing stars, could be considered as one of the biggest achievements by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the country finally got its very own Twenty20 cricket league. Islamabad United under Misbah-ul-Haq’s captaincy became the champion in the inaugural edition of the PSL. The PSL 2 is also promising more stars and a final at home in Lahore to the much delight of cricket-deprived fans in the country.