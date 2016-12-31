They say the ball is in the Supreme Court. The Panama-case is all set to enter a brand new year under a brand new Chief Justice. Too bad his predecessor couldn’t decide the matter of national importance before him. Too bad that the new bench constituted by the new Chief Justice will now start hearing the case from the beginning once again. The nation must be patient and wait for the apex court’s verdict. They say this would save democracy. Now that’s a big bite to swallow.

On the ground and in the streets, a very different dynamic is unfolding. Citizens are increasingly finding it hard to be patient forever and ever. They feel they have the evidence to arrive at their own conclusions; conclusions which go far beyond the Panama-case nowcomfortably pending in the Supreme Court, or even the Panama-leaks that started it all in May last year. In the tired eyes of the public, last traces of credibility are evaporating from the democracy project itself.

Since Panama leaks brought forth details about off-shore companies owned by the prime minister’s children, and questions about where those millions of dollars came from, the nation has been knocking at the door of our democracy for some kind of closure. As if to remind us that it doesn’t really care about us or closures, democracy brought us Asif Zardari instead; another tainted leader made famous by his Swiss accounts and the manor he bought in Surrey.

Even as a new year begins, democracy is determined to follow the rotten old grooves. They say Fazlur Rehman, yet another entrenched leader tainted with diesel contracts and assorted scams, has successfully cut a deal between Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, all for the sake of saving democracy.What next, democracy? Should we prepare ourselves for Altaf Hussain on our TV screens? What more will you bring us in this brand new year, what more before 2018 finally arrives? Do you think we are impressed or amused? Do you think we will be distracted?

The point is: Deals between Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, and other power-players swimming in the murky smelly parliamentary soup, won’t take away the damning details about the off-shore companies owned by the prime minister’s children and the disturbing questions about his corruption they raise.The details and questions will remain even if Imran Khan stops his crusade to keep the issue alive.

We have watched these details continue to hang in the air like forbidden apples dangling by a thread; institutions of the state created for ensuring accountability nibbling at them reluctantly with their hands tied behind their backs. We have watched the questions multiply due to contradictions in the stances taken by the prime minister’s children and even the Prime Minister himself. Why didn’t he tell us about the generous Qatari prince when he addressed the parliament to explain where the millions of dollars had come from?

The Supreme Court might find the proof it needs to reach a just verdict or it might not. As it is, law under the sun of our democracy favours those who are moneyed and powerful. It is not just the adversarial judicial system with its expensive lawyers and personal inclination of judges. The problem goes much deeper, down to the letter of law itself and those who write and pass it in a democracy fuelled by money. Just like the international finance architecture and the off-shore accounts it sanctions, our law has been configured to make it difficult to catch a rich thief.

Even as thousands upon thousands of cases are decided each year, justice is seldom seen to be done in our courts of law. Little wonder then that the public is not expecting the Supreme Court to deliver the closure on Panama-leaks, let alone the larger problem of corruption that it has served to highlight. The best it can do is to punish the Prime Minister if charges of corruption are proved against him. Will that change the rotten system? Outside the Supreme Court, the public is beginning to ask bigger questions about corruption and its nexus with our democracy.

Outside the bubble of leaders and champions of democracy, on the ground and in the streets, people see things more clearly. In the eyes of the public, curtain after curtain is rising to expose the cruel circus that our democracy truly is. So as the politics of our leaders still hover around the Panama case, and as our politically correct media-pundits wait for its proceedings to begin anew in the Supreme Court, the public has moved on. That was to be expected in the land of plea-bargains.

We know that off-shore accounts uncovered by Panama-leaks are not the beginning and the end of the story of corruption in Pakistan. We understand that it is not an aberration in our holier-than-thou democracy but the bedrock on which it stands. We haven’t forgotten the previous scandals buried under the weight of political expediency. We hear the skeletons rattling in the cupboards of our oh-so-democratic leaders.

I know we have been here before, when the last mask is removed from the face of our democracy and it stands naked in the public eye in its utter ugliness, when it becomes stark clear that our democracy is designed to serve the power-elite and not us. Reducing accountability to a political witch-hunt and tokenism against corruption will get us nowhere. Surely, reducing the ideals of democracy to hollow slogans and politically-correct theory is no way to save democracy. Outside, on the ground and in the streets, a storm is brewing in the public mind.