Much like the previous years, the battle to have control over Punjab continued in 2016 also. The preceding year saw complete political dominance of the ruling PML-N in a province which remains its stronghold since decades.

It reinforced its political gains of 2015 by getting its mayors and deputy mayors elected across the province, leaving little room for the opposition parties in the local government system. Two main opposition parties, the PPP and the PTI, are nowhere near to its achievements.

The victory of the PML-N in local government elections is significant as the local leaders elected last year at the union council level are going to play key role in the next general elections. It is so because they would be undertaking the development work in their small constituencies which matters a lot for the ordinary voter. Also, their support would be instrumental for the new aspirants contesting for the provincial and national assembly seats in 2018.

Understandably, the party having majority of councilors, union council chairmen, deputy mayors and the mayors would be better placed to secure victory in the general elections. The representation of the PPP and the PTI in the local bodies can be found in traces only. Other factors may also come into play at the time of elections but this leverage alone will place the PML-N in a highly advantageous position vis-à-vis other parties.

For the PPP, it was a year of hope. It was 2016 that PPP took the first step to revamp its cadres in Punjab through a process of consultation. In the absence of his father, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto took some bold steps to set a new direction for the party. He dissolved all the party organizations at the provincial and district level in April 2016 to make a new party. Senior party leaders from Punjab were tasked to recommend names for new bodies in consultation with the party workers. At the conclusion of this exercise, Bilawal came to Punjab and held extensive meetings with the party men here. Qamar Zaman Kaira who has replaced Mian Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo is the new party face in central Punjab. The leadership of south Punjab has been entrusted to the former Punjab Governor MakhdumAhmed Mehmud. He belongs to an influential political family of the southern belt which is widely respected in the area.

In the preceding months of the year, Bilawal spent considerable time in Lahore chairing party meetings. For the first time in PPP’s political history, party’s foundation day activities spread over a week. Party jiayalas converged at Bilawal House from the four provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan to take part in the seven-day festivities. They had a great time in the provincial capital. Apart from political activities, they also enjoyed folk music and traditional dances.

Party activists saw this kind of activity in Punjab after a long time. Though it had its symbolic importance, but Bilawal succeeded in reviving the dying spirit among the jiayals who had gone into deep slumber after the assassination of their leader Benazir Bhutto. But for the ultimate success of the party in this province, a lot depends on the follow up actions the party chairman takes in the days to come.

It was a year of utter disappointment for the PTI which saw its cadres in total confusion with no destination in sight. Party chief Imran Khan had given them a false hope of dismantling the PML-N government by show of party’s street power. Following the failure of 2014 sit-in, the catastrophic end of 2016 lockdown of the capital, diminished the last hope of establishing party’s superiority over other parties.

The PTI cadres in the biggest province are in shambles after its successive defeats at the hands of the PML-N, a party which is well- entrenched in Punjab for the last over 30 years. While no one expected any good performance from the PPP in the recent local elections, the PTI also disappointed its supporters and well-wishers to a greater extent.

The postponement of the intra-party polls has further eroded party’s strength to gain victory in the next elections. Different groups led by Ch Sarwar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Aleem Khan and Ejaz Ch are vying to have maximum control over the party. Only time will tell if when the PTI will become a coherent political force.