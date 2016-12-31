HAFIZABAD-The police failed to arrest the teacher, who sexually abused a teenage disabled girl student for one and half years.

According to Ishaque Ahmad, farther of the victim, his 15-year-old disabled daughter, a fifth-grader at Government Special Education School Hafizabad, was subjected to sexual abuse by her teacher Zohaib for the last one and half years. Disappointed from the Saddr Police SHO indifference towards his plight, he approached Special Magistrate Sohail Mehmood who ordered a medical check-up of the disabled student. As soon as news regarding the sexual abuse and lethargic attitude of the police came to surface, DCO Ali Randhawa and the DPO rushed to hospital and assured Ishaque of justice to his daughter. According to DPO, a case has been registered against the accused. But the police failed to arrest the accused. Father of the affected disabled student has appealed to Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the inhumane incident and provide justice to his family.