President Mamnoon Hussain has conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in recognition of their services.

The Award ceremony was held in President house. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and federal ministers, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Navy Chief Admiral Zakaullah and other officials attended the ceremony.

Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat became the 17th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan on November 28 while General Qamar Javed Bajwa took charge as the 16th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on November 29.