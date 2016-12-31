MULTAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi declared on Friday the PTI is going to the masses court even before the hearing of Panama Leaks case in Supreme Court.

"We'll present our new case before the public and carry out accountability of the ruling gang with the support of the public," he added while addressing a corner meeting in UC-53. He claimed that the PTI would send the royal family back home with the support of masses. He declared that the PTI would take the agenda of rulers' accountability and Panama Leaks investigation to each nook and corner of the country.

He was of the opinion that the time had come to end political dictatorship in the country and establish the supremacy of constitution and democracy. He added that the PTI wants elimination of corruption and for the purpose, it wants to remove corrupt government. He said that the PTI would decide the future of the country with the help of masses and good governance would be ensured in Pakistan.

Mr Qureshi said that the time had come that the masses should rise for their rights. He alleged whenever the PML-N comes to power, condition of the masses deteriorates further while the rulers become richer. He claimed that the countdown has begun and the rulers would go home soon. He said that the PTI is fighting war against corruption to save the country. "There was a time when nobody listened to us but now tens of thousands of people are joining PTI. It's just because of our one point agenda against corruption," he claimed.