PESHAWAR - The traffic police of Peshawar challaned the vehicle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA, Obaidullah Mayar for using mobile phone during driving and illegal number plate here on Friday.

The traffic police personnel on duty stopped the vehicle near Gul Bahar Police Station in Peshawar as he was using mobile phone during driving and illegal number plate inscribed with his locality name “Mayar”.

Obaidullah Mayar got his vehicle’s documents back by submitting the imposed fine money of Rs 400 in the office of the traffic police in the City.

TWO OFFICIAL VEHICLES CHALLANED

On the directives of the Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faiz Issa, two official vehicles with tinted glasses going towards Judges Enclave, Punjab and Sindh Houses in Islamabad were challaned.

Sources said Justice Qazi immediately called SP (Security) of the Supreme Court Ahmad Iqbal and got challaned the vehicles through traffic police.

The honourable judge also insisted for impounding the vehicles, however, the SP argued and satisfied the justice that according to law, the vehicles could not be confiscated.

Sources said that both the vehicles were under the use of Superintendent of Police and Assistant Superintendent of Police who were on their way for official duties. At the same time Mr Justice Qazi Faiz Issa was passing near the Punjab picket. He took notice of tinted glasses of these two vehicles and called SP (Security) to get challaned the vehicles. Senior police officials were also informed in writing about the incident.