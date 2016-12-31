LAHORE - Abolishing Pervez Musharraf introduced system of District Coordination Officers (DCOs) the Punjab government yesterday restored the British era system of Deputy Commissioners, with some changes in DCs original powers under the old system.

The Punjab cabinet in its final meeting of the year 2016 approved Civil Administration Ordinance 2016, erasing the DCO office and reviving the DCs at the level of every district.

Chaired by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the meeting also approved functioning of the local governments throughout the province from January 2.

Office holders at the level of Metropolitan Corporations, Municipal Corporations and Municipal Committees in different districts will take oath of the office today.

The DCs will enjoy more powers than the DCOs, providing provincial government greater control over the elected local bodies.

The ordinance in this regard was promulgated by Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana on Monday.

According to the media reports, after revival of the old system, the DCs will be authorised to hold court sessions in criminal cases as justice of the peace.

Moreover, the performance of the Assistant Commissioner (AC) within the district will be accounted by the respective DC.

The DC will also have an overbearing role in all development projects in a district. He will also monitor the performance of mayors for delivery of service to the people and could call the leader of local council at any time for inquiry.

Government properties will be regulated by the DC who will also have the duty to determine the statistics of his respective district.

His other duties will include consultation with police heads to safeguard peace and be responsible for the lives and properties of citizens.

Under the new system however the DCs along with ACs won’t have control over police, something which has caused resentment among the District Management Group (DMG) officials who have decided to go on strike.

Addressing the cabinet, CM Shehbaz Sharif said the role of local governments is of vital importance with regard to solution to of problems of people at local level and with the activation of local governments, service delivery to the masses will improve.

He said that local governments will also be empowered and granted financial autonomy. He said that under Provincial Finance Commission Award 2016, a substantial (around 43 percent) increase has been made in resources of local governments and 391 billion rupees will be given to local governments whereas 274 billion rupees were given last year.

Shehbaz said there will be a restriction on the use of development funds from one head to another and the funds will be strictly spent on development works.

The CM said more resources will be given to local governments of southern Punjab and backward areas than the past.

He also said that disparity in the distribution of funds between urban and rural union councils will be removed and they will be given equal funds.

He said that an equitable, transparent and comprehensive formula has been evolved under Provincial Finance Commission Award 2016 for distribution of funds and additional resources will be given to local governments showing good performance.

The CM said a regular mechanism of audit has also been evolved for utilisation of funds.

Law and order

The cabinet also gave nod to the establishment of safety commission and police complaint authorities.

Shehbaz Sharif said that under the new system mayors, chairmen of district councils, deputy commissioners and DPOs will be responsible for maintenance of law and order and protection of life and property of citizens at district level while coordination committees will also be formulated for this purpose at divisional, district and tehsil levels.

He lauded the performance of Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law secretary, Prosecution secretary and other authorities with regard to preparation of the new system.

Spurious medicines

The cabinet approved amendments in Drug Act 1976 and DRAP 2012 and also endorsed the minutes of the meeting of cabinet’s Standing Committee on Finance and Development.

Under DRAP sentences and fines have been enhanced against the elements involved in the trade of spurious and substandard drugs. Properties of such offenders will also be confiscated.

The chief minister, whose party is ruling the province for the past eight years, revealed that manufacture and sale of spurious and substandard drugs is a ‘crime’.

He said such elements are enemies of humanity and they will be awarded deterrent punishment wile action will also be taken against anyone giving wrong information about manufacture and sale of spurious medicines.

Shehbaz Sharif said that provincial drug monitoring teams will be constituted for rooting out this evil from the province.

He said to ensure supply of quality medicines to the market, state-of-the-art drug testing labs were being set up in different cities.

The meeting also granted approval to remove houbara bustard from schedule III of Punjab Wildlife Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management Amendment Act 2007 and placing it on schedule I.