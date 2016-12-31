OKARA/SHEIKHUPURA-A robber and a proclaimed offender were killed in two shootouts occurred in different areas here on Friday.

According to police, a robber was killed and three others managed to escape after a shootout here on Friday.

The Sahiwal District Police Officer (DPO) said that a team police on routine patrol came across robbers in Depalpur area. The robbers, however, resorted to intense firing on the cops and attempted to flee.

The police, however, retaliated with firing and a brief shootout ensued. Resultantly, a robber was killed while his three accomplices managed to escape the scene.

The DPO claimed that the robber killed in the shootout had been involved in rape of two girls during robberies.

In Sheikhupura, a proclaimed offender was allegedly killed and two police men including a sub-inspector got injured in a shootout here in Kot Abdul Malik area.

The police said that the proclaimed offender was by the Bahawalpur police in different cases of heinous crimes. He was holed up in a hideout in Kot Abdul Malik area here. On a tip-off, the Bahawalpur police along with the local police raided the hideout. As soon as the police arrived at the scene, the PO and his accomplice s opened fire on police.

The police retaliated as a result the PO was killed while his two accomplices fled the scene. During the crossfire, SI Umar Hayat and constable Maqbool got gunshot wounds. The police have launched a search operation for the arrest of the runaway accused.