ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Saeed Ghani has alleged that party leader Samina Khalid Ghurki is being politically victimized by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led Punjab government.



In a statement issued here on Saturday, Saeed Ghani said that the Punjab government was using police force to terrorize PPP leader Samina Ghurki which was worst example of political victimization and against the democratic norms.



He alleged that hands of Punjab government were stained with bloods of poor masses and one who dares to raise voice for his/her rights had to face oppression from the rulers.



The PPP senator said that there was broad difference in laws for poor and influential in the country which was severe violation of basic human rights and democracy as well.



He said that elements involved in Model Town massacre were still at large despite repeated protests, demands and assurances to bring the culprits to court of justice. If any such incident had happened in PPP led Sindh province, the chief minister of the province would have been handed till now, he asserted.