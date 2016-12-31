Life was never so comfortable in many parts of the world. Yet there is resurgence of religion and nationalism across the globe regardless of whether the countries are developed or are developing. People are seeking identity in the rightist ideology and that is certainly either religion or nationalism.

Russia, Philippines, Bangladesh, India, Turkey, the UK and France have moved to right wing ideologies. There is rise of the conservatives in Germany. So Donald Trump’s victory in US presidential elections, which sent ripples across the world, did not come as a surprise to some people. There were protests across the USA because many people could not believe that Trump could win the election. They thought that that Mr Trump’s rhetoric in polls would end and he would act normal but that was not to be so as he picked up his cabinet and continued to use his favourite tool for communication that is twitter. After the UN adopted a resolution against settlements in Palestine, Donald Trump tweeted in support of Israel, saying he would not allow it to be treated with "disdain and disrespect". He urged Israel to "stay strong" until he assumed office next month.

One wonders whether the hardliners are gaining the upper hand in the USA. That may not be the case but the fact remains that they have become smarter and gained from what negative is going around in the world. Mr Trump from the beginning was playing on people’s fears and wishes. What he was promising was nowhere near reality but it gave false hope to millions of his followers. However, what is interesting is that even the people he used to criticise like the Muslims and Latinos also voted for him. There was no total boycott from both the communities. Mr Trump managed to double the vote of the Muslims from the 2012 figures for Republican nominee Mitt Romney. He was able to secure Latino votes even in states like Florida and Texas besides other states. It was for the first time that a Republican candidate was able to get more votes than ever from the lower income white population.

What happened? You can fool some people but you cannot fool so many people. I was there when it was happening and it all was very interesting. His target was to get votes of labour class and farmers. In big cities he was despised but in small cities, towns and villages he was the being considered the harbinger of change. Trump’s victories in the Midwest were mainly due to his margins among whites without college degrees. What made him popular among these people? These people identified themselves with him. He was being looked at as straight forward person who could take on anybody with his verbal abuse. The way he spoke against the journalists and media houses made him popular among the simple country folks who could not imagine anyone doing it. I remember at his rally in Cleveland he cracked jokes at media and criticised them for almost 15 minutes calling journalists crooked people. The American media definitely tried to mock at him and had a good time for one whole year printing his tirades. The whole American media went into forecast business predicting his fall but at the same time adding to fears that he might be close to winning. Trump benefited from the situation as he got so much free media attention.

Most Americans did not like either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. They preferred the former considering her as lesser evil. American people are fed up of the tight security at airports and railway stations. The way everyone is treated with suspicion has created problems for the general public. Generally Americans rarely bothered about what is happening in the world. This was the first election when foreign policy and international relations too were taken into consideration by the voters. This was largely due to Trump as he criticised the Muslims claiming they were the creators of terrorism. He claimed that Obama led administration was responsible for creating ISIS and the mess in Syria.

People from Pakistan and other Muslim states at times are being looked at with suspicion. Interestingly many people of Pakistan descent living in the USA have not registered themselves as voters. The situation can be compared to the one before 9/11. Many at the time had not become the US citizens even though they had been living there for decades. They did this mainly to avoid paying taxes. They realised the importance of being a US citizen after 9/11. Now after the victory of Trump they are now realising the importance of being a voter.

A May 2016 survey by the Pew Research Center “Public uncertain, divided over America’s place in the world” found that the public views America’s role in the world with apprehension and concern. Most Americans say it would be better if the US just dealt with its own problems and let other countries deal with their own problems. This could be the reason migration, job creation and income inequality became major issues in the election. Though Clinton came up with some practical work plan to deal with the issues it was Trump who cashed in on people’s fears by accusing the migrants of stealing Americans jobs. He forgot that most Americans are migrants themselves. He promised creation of jobs, which is a task he will find difficult to do. USA may start looking withdrawing from some international commitments under Trump presidency.

Some people, however, are hopeful and think that Trump is good at making deals. They say he will run the presidency like he does the business from the 58th floor of Trump Tower. He has already created history by becoming president of the USA without ever serving in any public office. Though there will not be any immediate shift in the US policies but he may make some new deals with China and India. He may be able to strike deals on issues like Kashmir and Taiwan. But for now everyone is keeping their fingers crossed. He is considered the most unpredictable elected person ever in American history.