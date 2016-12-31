In the last couple of years Pakistani film industry is back on track. There is definitely a revival of film industry. Taking the power of storytelling into their own hands, Pakistani filmmakers are working towards brilliance and cultivating a degree of national pride that hasn’t been felt for a long time.

Pakistan does not produce a lot of films as compared to India, but at least now the direction of film industry is right. Pakistani films have started attracting people to cinema and are doing well at the box office. In the year 2016 let us have a look at the films that became popular among the masses and find out how much business they did.

Let’s start from Ho Maan Jahan. The film revolves around three main characters. The story was about their friendship born out of shared experiences, passion for music and aspiration for fame. The film collected approx 2.1million rupees.

After Ho Maan Jaha film Bachaana did well at the box office. The box office collections of Bachaana saw a surge in its second week after a reasonable first week. The film grossed Rs 33.5 million in its first week and Rs 22.5 million came from the first weekend. The film overall did business of Rs 50.9 million.

Actor in Law opened to full houses on 13th September 2016. The film did business beyond anyone’s expectations. It grossed 16 million on its first day. On second day it earned Rs. 23.5 million. Film managed to register mark of Rs.57.4 million at the end of its first weekend. On 16 September 2016, Urdu 1 pictures announced that the film had collected a total of Rs.60.0 million over the 3-day Eid Holiday. The film had grossed Rs. 250 million worldwide. The film received a positive feedback from the Pakistani audience.

3 Bahadur was the first Pakistani animated movie which was made in Pakistan. 3 Bahadur sequel highlights the story of three children Amna, Kamil and Saadi who save the world from bad evil. The three super heroes go on adventure to another world to save their own world. The script was funny and appealing for the children. The films received 1.5cr in a weekend on box-office of Pakistan.

After the success of film Karachi se Lahore, Lahore Se Aagey couldn't do well as was expected. Even though film managed to beat weekend gross of Karachi Se Lahore but it had almost half number of shows then Lahore Se Aagey. The later was solo release while the former was in competition with mega English film Mission Impossible. Film has raked in close to Rs 37.5 million over the weekend but capacity was close to Rs 90 million, which means average occupancy of mere 40 percent.

The film Salute was a biographical tale of Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan Bangash, a school boy from Hangu, Pakistan; who on January 6, 2014 confronted a suicide bomber outside his school. He prevented the terrorist attack by giving his life and saved 2,000 lives of school children. It was a cinematic tribute to his act of bravery and selflessness. Therefore, the film is titled as "Salute. The film couldn’t show any good report on the box-office and generated approx Rs 5 million.

Maalik after the re-release emerged a mega blockbuster where the film added Rs 27 million approx. The film benefited from ban on Indian films but still it saw better occupancies then new films like Abdullah and English releases. Film had collected Rs 40.5 million approx before ban hence taking grand total to around Rs 67.5 million.

Dobara Phir Se was released on 25th November 2016. The film's story revolves around a character of a divorced Pakistani woman based in New York City who visits an upscale Connecticut suburb to visit her estranged ex-mother-in-law. It was first film to depict modern urban culture of Pakistanis. The film generated Rs 65 million. Occupancies were extremely dull and were not even half of cinemas.