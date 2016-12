A tortured body of a 11 years old boy who was kidnapped 3 days back has been recovered from bushes at Taiser town.

According to media reports, the 11 years old child Mubashir was kidnapped from Surjani town 3 days back. Two women were reported to have been murdered in the house of this boy.

According to police the accused persons had kidnapped this boy being witness of the murder of 3 women and they killed him.

Accused have been arrested.