China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and proposed FATA reforms envisaging tribal areas’ merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dominated the political scenario in the province during the outgoing 2016, while the coming 2017 is believed to be overwhelmed by election preparations and political alliances.

These two long-term and much debated subjects-The CPEC and FATA’s future status are expected to be used as election stunt as all the major political forces have already made them part of their political agendas. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf hue and cry over the Panama Leaks was also a major political development as the lone and major march towards the federal capital to lock it down had been launched from this province that too under the leadership of the provincial government with its Chief Minister Pervez Khattak leading from the front. The forced deportation of the Afghan refugees and regulating their movement across the Pakistan-Afghan also remained another important issue throughout 2016.

The multi-billion CPEC project is and has been one of the most discussed topics in every political, general and even academic discussion in the province. Majority of the political leaders and general public in the province are of the opinion that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been deprived of its genuine share in the project. The provincial government initially seemed satisfied with the CPEC. Chief Minister Pervez Khattak in his initial statements had mentioned that they had no reservations over the corridor project. However, gradually he sensed the gravity of the situation and started urging the federal government of giving the province its due share. At time he also issued some hard-hitting statements. lOther political parties like the Pakhtun nationalist Awami National Party, the religio-political Jamaat-e-Islami and Qaumi Watan Party, the two latter, which have a share in the PTI led-provincial government also, adopted a solid stand on the issue. The ANP and JI staged protest rallies to press the federal government to give the province its share in the project.

The civil society organizations and the smaller political forces were also not lagging behind in expressing their reservations over the project. The Pakhunkhwa Olasi Tehrik and Wali faction of ANP formed an alliance named Corridor Front, which held a series of demonstrations and rallies across the province to create awareness about the project and help the province get its right and share.

The draft reforms recommended by FATA reforms committee under the leadership of advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz was another hot topic on the political scene of the province. The reforms committee suggested phased merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in line with the wishes of the tribal people. The committee recommendations were about to be adopted. However, at the eleventh hour some invisible elements played an effective role to delay the process. The first glaring opposition to the proposed reforms was seen at a high-profile gathering at the lone five-star hotel of the province this month and the meeting was sabotaged by severe rumpus.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jaghra, who was supposed to preside over the meeting, had to leave the scene during the hullaballoo. The latest development about the FATA reforms was seen the shape of a political gathering arranged by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Peshawar, wherein Maulana Fazlur Rahman demanded referendum over Frontier Crimes Regulation and FATA’s future status. This was something new and astonishing for the people and political parties as Maulana Fazl had earlier been an ardent critic of the FCR and supportive of FATA reforms. All other political parties like the ANP, JI, QWP and PPP had been actively supporting merger of FATA with KP and census in the combined province. Both the parties arranged mammoth gatherings seeking mainstreaming of FATA, its merger with the province and repealing of FCR.

The political parties in the province have also been speeding up their activities to get prepared for the next general elections. The ruling PTI that had been very ineffective during its three-year previous rule in carrying out development project has now started focusing on accelerating the pace of development work on the pending as well as new projects.

The Jamaat-e-Islami is looking for excuses to part ways with the ruling alliance and enter into a new political coalition with fresh partners. The major excuse that would give strength to JI stand to leave PTI is the infamous Bank of Khyber scandal. The JI would possibly make efforts to join the religious parties in an alliance on the pattern of Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal. The ANP has also expedited its political activities. It also wants to regain government in the province. Formerly allied with Pakistan People’s Party, the ANP has so far kept its options open. The leadership of the ANP seems to be more interested in reaching an alliance with JUI-F led by Maulana Fazlur Rahman. Their ties with the PPP are also not bad and the two parties may reunite for the next general elections.

The PML-N, which is having a solid vote-bank in the Hazara division and has made an effective entry in other parts of the province through its central leader Engineer Ameer Muqam also intends to get a lion’s share in the province in next setup. There are chances of the extension of PML-N and JUI-F marriage of understanding to the province. Every party seems interested in reaching an alliance with the JUI-F, but the leaders of this party have been interested in re-uniting the religious parties. If the religious parties manage to get united again, they would certainly make a big difference in politics of the province in the days to come.

In the outgoing 2016, in the KP the joint opposition has totally failed to give tough time to the ruling PTI on various issues which included the Bank of Khyber (BoK) scandal and reversing from the much-propagated new local government system of delegating much power to the elected local government representatives. However, this trend may not work anymore as each political party will certainly intend to reign into power in the KP next year.