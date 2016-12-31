Waqar Zaka, a television host has reached out to the people in Aleppo, Syria to celebrate New Year with them. On the 29th of December he left for Syria from Pakistan, with a huge sum of donations in the form of money and clothes. He has not only gone to represent Pakistan there but also tell people that Syria needs help.

He had plans of celebrating New Year in Dubai but then he got a call from his agent that roads are open for people reach Aleppo. So he changed his plan and reached out to his fans for donations through social media. Within just 2 days he raised around 10,000 US dollars and large number of clothes.

After a lot of struggle at the airport and flight mismanagement, finally he reached Aleppo. Now, he has been posting videos and pictures of his activities on social media.

Once he reached Aleppo he met a Doctor who was homeless due to the ongoing war in Syria. Waqar Zaka says in one of his posts that he feels blessed that Pakistan is not like Syria.

Apart from television programs and his career in entertainment industry, he is a social activist as well. Earlier he reached out to the Rohingya Muslims and visited Aleppo to celebrate the birthday of Shimnur, a Syrian young girl, who had lost her parents in the war.

Those who wish to donate for the people of Syria can contribute on this site:

https://www.generosity.com/emergencies-fundraising/new-years-2017-with-syrian-kids

His activities are visible on all his social media links, provided he gets access to the internet in war trodden region of Syria.