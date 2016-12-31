DERA BUGTI - Unidentified miscreants on Friday blasted a water pipeline in Dera Bugti. According to reports, taking the water pipeline as a gas pipeline, the miscreants blasted it with explosives. As a result, water supply to Village Sufaid was suspended. Law Enforcement agencies reached the spot immediately, surrounded the area and started search to nab the culprits. The authorities later started repair of the pipeline to restore the water supply.