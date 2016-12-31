ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of the poor performance of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday.



The premier expressed concerns over uncleanliness in the capital city of the country. Nawaz Sharif pointed out the insufficient measures for cleanliness by CDA.



The Prime Minister’s Office has issued a warning letter to the chairman of CDA in this respect.



In the letter, it was questioned that who is responsible for the unclean, filthy environment of Islamabad which includes faulty street lights and too many encroachments.



It was further asked why the public parks of capital are in a bad shape and haven’t been taken care of. The CDA was blamed for pollution in the city.



Moreover, the prime minister has sought clarification from the CDA chairman before January 5.