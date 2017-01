A 55-year-old French woman traveled all the way to Pakistan to marry the love of her life, a 29-year-old man from Khanpur.

Katherine Lovett, first struck a friendship with Umair Ahmed on Facebook, and it gradually blossomed into love, she says.

Katherine converted to Islam, named herself Ayesha, and the couple got married on Thursday.

Ayesha says she would take her husband to France. Umair Ahmed is already married.