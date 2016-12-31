January-1 January – Former Army Chief Gen Raheel Sharif ratified death sentences awarded to nine people convicted of terrorism by military courts in high-profile cases.

2 January – An attack on Indian Air base Pathankot committed by armed group killed four attackers and two security forces personnel. The incident led to derailment of Pak-India relations.

3 January - Fourteen wedding guests travelling in a Hiace van were burnt alive on Sunday after the vehicle caught fire on the Indus Highway following a head-on collision with a Land Cruiser

3 January– Following the fallout caused by the execution of Nimr al-Nimr, Saudi Arabia ends its diplomatic relations with Iran.

4 January - Pakistan disapproved on Monday a mob attack on Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran, which sparked a diplomatic crisis between Iran and Arab countries.

5 January - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif assured his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that Islamabad would not hesitate to take “prompt and decisive action” if the involvement of Pakistan-based elements in the attack on an Indian airbase Pathankot was proved beyond doubt.

13 January - At least 15 people, among them 13 Police personnel, a FC soldier and a civilian, were killed while 25 others were injured when suicide bomber blew himself up near a Government health centre in Satellite Town area of Quetta in Balochistan.

16 January - Police arrested a cleric on a charge of inciting a 15-year-old boy to chop off his hand for alleged blasphemy. Anwar, 15, of Deepalpur, Okara district, attended a Milad gathering at a mosque in Hujra Shah Muqeem area where the incident happened.

17 January - Balochistan Assembly unanimously adopted a bill aimed at curbing the harassment women face at workplaces titled “Harassment Against Balochistan Women at Workplace Bill 2015” was tabled by Information Minister Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal.

A world-record T20 partnership by Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson gave New Zealand a comprehensive 10-wicket win in the second Twenty20 against Pakistan in Hamilton on Sunday.

19 January- Twelve persons, including a journalist, were killed while 39 others sustained injuries when a suicide bomber targeted the tribal Khassadar force in the Karkhano Market of Khyber Agency in FATA.

20 January - At least 20 people are killed and 60 wounded after terrorists stormed Bacha Khan University in KPK.

23 January - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) — the top body of lawyers in the country — has decreed that the degree of Legum Baccalaureus (LL.B.) will be awarded after five years of education instead of the three years in vogue.

January 28 – The World Health Organization announces an outbreak of the Zika virus.

29 January - A suicide bomber, attempted to enter Cantonement area in Zhob District when the Friday prayers were underway and blew himself at a check-post after security personnel signalled him to stop. Seven people were injured. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility.

Government postponed PIA Privatization plan as PIA employees registered their protested on proposed privatization.

February

6 February - At least 9 people were killed and several others were wounded when a suicide bomber hit a vehicle of Frontier Corps (FC) in Quetta.

10 February - The Joint action Committee (JAC) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees announced the end of its strike against the proposed privatisation of the national flag carrier and asked employees to resume flight operations across the country with immediate effect.

March

7 March - At least 10 people including three police constables were killed and 14 others were injured in a suicide blast in the premises of a local court in Charsadda district in Pakistan's troubled northwest, DPO Charsadda Khalid Sohail told Dunya News.

Gawader port became operational on November 13th.

Syrian Army retook Aleppo from rebels on December 22.