16 March - A bomb detonates in a bus carrying government employees in Peshawar, Pakistan, killing 17 and injuring at least 53.

23 March - Three coordinated bombings in Brussels, Belgium kill at least 32 and injure at least 250. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant claims responsibility for the attacks.

27 March - At least 74 people were killed and 338 others were injured in a suicide bombing that hit the main entrance of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, one of the largest parks in Lahore.

April

3 April - The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung publishes a set of 11.5 million confidential documents from the Panamanian corporate Mossack Fonseca that provides detailed information on more than 214,000 offshore companies, including the identities of shareholders and directors including noted personalities and heads of state.

19 April - At least one person was killed and 17 others wounded on April 19 after a suicide bomber attacked an Excise and Taxation office in Mardan, police and officials said.

May

19 May – EgyptAir Flight 804 crashes with 66 people on board over the Mediterranean en route from Paris to Cairo.

June

3 June - Muhammad Ali died on June 3, 2016. He was an American professional boxer and activist and widely regarded as one of the most significant and celebrated sports figures of the 20th century. From early in his career, Ali was known as an inspiring, controversial, and polarizing figure both inside and outside the ring.

22 June - Pakistani Sufi singer Amjad Sabri shot dead in Karachi.

23 June - The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union widely known as Brexit or ‘British exit’. Following a referendum held on 23 June 2016 in which 52% of votes were cast in favour of leaving the EU, the UK government intends to invoke Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union, the formal procedure for withdrawing, by the end of March 2017.

23 June – The United Kingdom votes in a referendum to leave the European Union.

30 June–Duterte becomes 16th President of the Philippines and assumed office on June 30, 2016. He vows to wage a war against drug addicts.

July

8 July– Greatest humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi died in Karachi.

15 July– A coup d'état was attempted in Turkey against state institutions, including, but not limited to the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They attempted to seize control of several key places in Ankara, Istanbul, and elsewhere, but failed to do so after forces loyal to the state defeated them.

August

8 August - A bomb blast outside a hospital where lawyers had gathered to mourn the death of a prominent lawyer killed at least 70 people in Quetta

5 August – The 2016 Summer Olympics are held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

September

2 September - At least 14 killed, 52 wounded in suicide blast at Mardan district courts in Peshawar.

3 September – The US and China, together responsible for 40% of the world's carbon emissions, both ratify the Paris global climate agreement.

13 September - A suicide bomber injured between 10 and 13 people, four of where policemen. The attack occurred in Shikarpur a city in Sindh. Other Suicide bomber, who was arrested in Shikarpur had got training in Afghanistan.

16 September - At least 23 people were killed and dozens more injured when a suicide bomber detonated his vest in the veranda of a mosque during Friday prayers in the Mohmand Tribal District, bordering Afghanistan.

October

24 October - At least 3 militants stormed a police training center in Quetta and took between 200 and 500 cadets hostage.[16][17] Two of the attackers blew themselves up while the third attacker was killed. At least 60 people were killed and more than 190 people were injured. The attack was claimed by Islamic State.

31 October - Hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protesters, led by Khyber Pakhutnkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak moved towards Islamabad after battling tear gas and pushing aside shipping containers and other obstacles placed on roads in Swabi, and were 24km away from the federal capital territory at midnight. The situation diffused when PTI chief Imran Khan announced lockdown as Thanksgiving Day as he termed the PTI’s workers’ efforts achieved what they were struggling for.

November

1 November – At least 11 workers lost their lives and over 50 others got trapped, possibly fatally, at an oil tanker on Tuesday after a large fire broke out at the vessel brought for dismantling to the well-known ship-breaking yard at Gaddani which is a coastal village of Lasbela District located in the southern part of Balochistan along the Arabian Sea,

3 November - At least 20 people were killed and 65 others injured when the speeding Zakaria Express slammed into Fareed Express at the Landhi Station, Karachi.

4 November -At least 16 people were killed while travelling on the motorway on Thursday morning due to extremely poor visibility caused by thick fog that has prematurely developed over the plains of Punjab.

6 November - At least five people, including a woman, were injured when Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

9 November - The federal government ended the 14-year tenure of Sindh Governor Ishratul Ibad, appointing former Chief Justice Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui in his place.

9 November - Three people, including a woman, were killed and eight others injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in firing by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC).

12 November – Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump elected as 58th President of United States of America after defeating his rival Democrat Hillary Clinton.

12 November - At least 52 people were killed and over 100 others were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the shrine of Shah Noorani in Khuzdar, Balochistan after evening prayers.

13 November - First ship leaves Gwadar amid fanfare. Ceremony and fanfare marked the departure on Sunday of the first vessels from Gwadar port carrying cargoes that originated in China and Pakistan.

14 November – Indian shelling on LoC claims lives of 7 troops. Seven army personnel “embraced martyrdom” in Indian shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday. The men were identified as Havaldar Zafar Hussain of Murree; Havaldar Ibrar Ahmed Awan of Muzaffarabad; Lance Naik Muhammad Shoukat Ali of Forward Kahuta, AJK; Lance Naik Muhammad Haleem of Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Sepoy Pervez Akram of Athmuqam, AJK; Sepoy Mohammad Ilyas of Talagang, Punjab; and Sepoy Muhammad Tanweer of Samahni, AJK.

16 November –Ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan, the interior ministry has asked the Turkish staff of Pak-Turk schools and colleges to leave the country by Nov 20.

18 November - Gulen’s group threat as serious as Al Qaeda, Daesh: Erdogan said addressing the National Parliament of Pakistan

18 November - Pakistan Navy (PN) on Friday claimed to have driven away an Indian submarine attempting to intrude into Pakistani waters.

18 November- The federal government has banned two more militant outfits for their involvement in terrorist activities across the country inlcude Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Lashkar-i-Jhangvi Al-Alami.

18 November - In a significant move in terms of dispensation of justice, the government introduced in the National Assembly the 24th constitution amendment bill seeking for the right of appeal in suo motu notices taken by the Supreme Court.

20 November - US President-elect Donald J. Trump has expressed his willingness to “address and find solutions” to Pakistan’s “outstanding problems”. He made these remarks during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who had called the newly-elected US president to congratulate him on his win.

21 November - At least 120 people were killed after a train derailed in India on Sunday, in the worst disaster to hit the country’s aging rail network in recent years.

23 November - Indian troops shelled civilian populations almost all along the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir after a daylong lull and hit a passenger bus, leaving 10 civilians dead and 21 others injured. Three army personnel also lost their lives in an exchange of fire across the LoC, officials said.

23 November - An antiterrorism court on Wednesday awa¬rded the death penalty to five convicts, including a prayer leader, for their involvement in the lynching of a Christian couple over alleged blasphemy in Kot Radha Kishan (Kasur) in 2014.

24 November - Becoming the first provincial assembly in the country’s history to do legislation for the protection of minority communities against forced conversion, the Sindh Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed into law a private bill — The Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Bill, 2015, — making forced religious conversion a punishable criminal act.

25 November - Fidel Castro died on November 25, 2016. He was a Cuban revolutionary and politician who governed the Republic of Cuba as Prime Minister from 1959 to 1976 and then as President from 1976 to 2008. Politically a Marxist–Leninist and Cuban nationalist.

26 November - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday avoided making any pronouncement on an ongoing [Sutlej Yamuna Link] canal row between the states of Haryana and Punjab, but he did indicate that he would use river waters as leverage against Pakistan.

26 November - 2 Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were killed and 14 others injured when 4 suicide bombers attacked a camp in Mohmand. All 4 attackers were killed. The attack was claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a Taliban splinter group.

26 November - Two security guards were killed when militants attacked the vehicle of an oil exploration company in Gwadar.

27 November - Prime Minis­ter Nawaz Sharif on Saturday named the new military command, appointing Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat as the chief of army staff and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), respectively, in the hope of stabilising the fragile civil-military balance.

29 November - At least eight suspected militants were killed when air force planes hit their positions in the Tirah valley of the Khyber tribal region.

December

2 December- The Sup­reme Court stepped in on Friday to correct the mistakes committed by the trial court and the high court, and acquitted a convict after 11 years of imprisonment. A district and sessions judge in Mandi Bahauddin had sentenced Mohammad Anar to death on a murder charge in 2005, but the Lahore High Court later converted the capital punishment into life imprisonment.

3 December - A Pakistani man suspected of starting a devastating factory fire in Karachi four years ago that killed over 250 people has been arrested in Bangkok, Thai police said on Saturday.

3 December-A ‘death-row convict’ almost a quarter of a century to be acquitted of a murder charge when the Supreme Court on Friday ordered his release.

6 December - Quaid-i-Azam varsity dept named after Dr Salam.

7 December - Pop star Junaid Jamshed among 48 killed in Pakistan plane crashed into a hillside north of Islamabad, the latest episode in the country’s long history of aviation disasters.

12 December- Pakistan Navy has assembled ‘Task Force-88’ (TF-88) for the seaward security of Gwadar port and protection of associated sea lanes against both conventional and non-traditional threats.

12 December - Syrian Army forces had gained control of 98% of the formerly rebel-held east Aleppo, meanwhile rebels were reportedly "near defeat’

22 December - The Syrian army said it had retaken complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the war.

27 December - Former president Asif Ali Zardari announced contesting a by-election on a National Assembly seat, to be vacated by his elder sister in Nawabshah, and his son, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, would also contest a by-election on a Larkana seat, to be vacated by PPP lawmaker Ayaz Soomro, to give what he said would be tough time to `the Mughal emperor` in parliament.

