SIALKOT - Over 500 donkeys have been stolen and slaughtered by unknown persons during the last two years in Sialkot district while police remained unable to trace out even a single thief.

Donkeys’ thieves remained active during the last two years as they stole and slaughtered 500 donkeys in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. They took away the hides/skins of the donkeys, which are sold in the leather markets at the rate of Rs15,000. In most of these incidents, the accused threw the donkeys’ meat in the local fields or along the banks of the local canals and took away the hides. However, in some incidents, the accused supplied the donkeys’ meat to the local hotels and marriage halls in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Narowal, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Gujranwala and surrounding areas.

Due to the local police’s failure in arresting the accused, the owners of the donkeys have become unemployed, as they were only dependent on their donkeys for earning a living.

The owners have expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of the donkeys’ theft. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to direct the senior police officials to launch a drive against the thieves.