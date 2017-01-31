MIRPUR (AJK) - At least 80 shops, eight residences and a Food Department warehouse having 1,450 bags of wheat flour were reduced to ashes in a terrible fire incident in the main bazaar of Jhelum Valley late Sunday night, police said.

Besides, six vehicles and three motorbikes were also gutted in the fire that broke out at about 11:15pm Sunday night, DIG Police Muzaffarabad Division Tahir Qureshi told this Correspondent on telephone Monday afternoon.

The cause of fire could not immediately be ascertained but initial reports spoke of short-circuit in one of the gutted buildings which engulfed the adjoining shops and other residential buildings. No loss of life has been reported. An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the incident. The sky-touching flames were extinguished Monday morning after the hectic efforts of the firefighters.

Meanwhile, AJK government approved financial relief for compensation to the traders whose shops were gutted in a fire incident.

Dozens of shopkeepers have become jobless and dozens of the inmates shelter-less following burning of their properties to ashes late Sunday night, official sources said.

Muzaffarabad division Commissioner Tayyeb Chaudhry told this correspondent that a meeting chaired by acting Prime Minister Ch Tariq Farooq in the State’s capital town Monday accorded formal approval to immediate grant for financial relief to the fire affectees in Leepa valley - which is already lying disconnected from rest of AJK by road following heavy snowfall of over eight feet, he added.

Tayyeb said that the acting Prime Minister is likely to visit Leepa valley by helicopter to distribute the cheques of the financial relief to the fire affectees.

He said that the local authorities in Leepa have gathered the details of the loss of material in the terrible fire.

The divisional commissioner said that besides the due financial package, the shelter-less affectees would be provided with tents, blankets, heavy winter clothes and the food package.

To a question, the Commissioner said that following the burning of the civil telephone exchange in the fire hit Leepa bazaar, it is also cut off from rest of AJK through the telecom network. Hectic efforts are underway to restore the telephonic and road links of the valley with rest of AJK, he underlined.

To another question, Tayyeb said that even the wireless system, the alternative telecom source, has collapsed disconnecting the snow-hit valley from rest of the AJK because of the apprehensions of continued lightening and cloud bursts which directly affects the system, he underlined.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan had earlier ordered for compensation to the affectees of the fire incident for their early rehabilitation. The Prime Minister directed the Commissioner for the immediate delivery of the due financial relief to the affectees.