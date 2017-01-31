ISLAMABAD - The ruling party seemed cheerful and content on Monday after the National Accountability Bureau’s record, presented before a five-member Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama leaks case, corroborated assertions of the finance minister’s counsel.

The NAB explanation apparently convinced the five-member bench as no directives were issued to the anti-graft body’s chief to file an appeal against the Lahore High Court’s judgment.

The bench, in order to find out reasons for not filing the appeal, had asked the NAB prosecutor general to supply minutes of the NAB committee meeting to ascertain whether it was an individual or a collective decision.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jehangir Tareen and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, all sitting in one row, napped as they seemed not interested in the repetition of Makhdoom Ali Khan arguments on Gulf and Azizia Mills. At the end of the hearing, while standing up from their seats, they all laughed when Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked everything was going smooth before the Panama Leaks. The judge was, in fact, referring to the matter that before the Panama Leaks, there was no fuss about London flats owned by the Sharif family.

Justice Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were curious to know about the money trail and the bank transactions for setting up steel mills in Dubai, Jeddah and investment in real estate business in Qatar.

The lawyer of Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz who tried to fill the void left by the counsel for other respondents, narrated the history of setting up Gulf Steel Mills in Dubai. Makhdoom Ali Khan, the prime minister’s counsel, had shifted the burden of providing documentation about Dubai and Jeddah factories on Salman Akram Raja, counsel for Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz.

Salman Raja who did not have the bank transactions and the money trail took the plea that at that time money changed was not through banking channel and the transaction was made through cash. Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh sarcastically remarked the money used to be transferred on camels’ backs.

Salman Raja categorically denied the transfer of money from Pakistan to Dubai or Jeddah or Qatar or London. He also expressed his inability to provide 45-year-old documents and explained Mian Muhammad Sharif was controlling and managing all the family business. “Hussain was only responsible for the four London flats which are in his position,” the counsel told the court on behalf of his counsel.

Salman was not happy over comparing his clients’ interviews with the speeches of the prime minister. The PM speeches talk about a trove of documents about Dubai and Jeddah Mills and London flats, available with the Sharif family and could be provided if demanded by the court.

Makhdoom Ali Khan provided inheritance record of the Sharif family, but in a sealed envelope. Imran Khan and other petitioners can’t access them unless the court decides in making them public.

Shahid Hamid, the counsel for Maryam Safdar, Capt (r) Safdar and Ishaq Dar, concluded arguments after four days before the interval. In Monday’s hearing the focus of his contention was confessional statement of Ishaq Dar.

NAB Prosecutor General Waqas Qadeer Dar filed 36-page confessional statement of Dar in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills reference and provided details of the grant of pardon, filing of a reference and the recording of his statement. Dar on April 25, 2000, gave the statement after he was granted pardon on April 21, 2000. The initial reference against him and the Sharif family was filed on March 27, 2000, while the final reference in which Dar became a witness against the Sharif family was filed on September 16, 2000.

Shahid Hamid reminded the court of its jurisdiction to direct the NAB chairman to file a reference in the case being heard under Article 184(3) of the constitution. He contended that Dar could be disqualified on the basis of the confessional statement as three judges of the Lahore High Court had quashed the reference filed by the NAB.

Salman Raja is expected to conclude his argument by the end of this week. After him counsels for Federal Board of Revenue, NAB, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan would present their arguments. At the end, the attorney general of Pakistan would argue the case.