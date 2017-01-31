Islamabad - An army soldier, who was critically injured after terrorists from Afghan side of the border in Khyber Agency fired at a Pakistan checkpost, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

According to the ISPR, sepoy Waqas was performing his duty at the border post when terrorists opened fire and he was critically injured. He was rushed to the Combined Military Hospital Peshawar where he succumbed to his injuries.

It further said that Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa acknowledged sepoy Waqas’s “sacrifice for the security of our motherland”.

Funeral prayer of the slain soldier was offered at Corps Headquarters Peshawar. Corps Commander Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, IGFC Major-Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, chief secretary KP and a large number of officers and soldiers attended his funeral prayer.

“Terrorists are resorting to fire from across the border taking advantage of weak border control on the Afghanistan side,” the ISPR said and emphasised the need for checking terrorists’ freedom of movement on the Afghan side of the border.