KASUR - The Lesco officials allegedly are charging extra units from electricity consumers on the lame excuse of meters “slowness.”

According to a survey conducted by this correspondent, residents of different areas said that the Lesco is charging extra units in electricity bills from consumers. They said that the meter-readers also term their slowly functioning meters non-functional. They said the meter readers ask consumers to visit the Lesco office and pay electricity bills to get their meters functional. “In the cold season, we consume less electricity but the Lesco staff extorts thousands of rupees by charging extra power units every month,” they regretted.

They demanded the authorities concerned to take notice of the situation, warning that they will be forced to stage a protest if their demands are not met.

When contacted, Lesco SDO did not attend the call despite repeated attempts.