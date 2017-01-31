Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday said the government will provide all possible assistance to armed forces for the security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reported Radio Pakistan.

"The establishment of a special security division is a testimony to the fact that the government accords high priority to the protection of CPEC," Nisar told Major General Abid Rafique, head of the security division.

The minister also emphasised the need for use of modern technology in the sphere of security.

The special security division has been assigned with the duty of protecting projects under CPEC and Chinese workers working on these projects. The division will comprise nine army battalions and six civil wings having 13,700 personnel.