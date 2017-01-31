SHEIKHUPURA - Two young cousins, while using cellphone hands-free, were crushed to pieces by a passenger train here near Khanpur on Monday.

According to police and rescue, 20-year-old Ali, resident of Khanpur village and his cousin Rehman, 18, resident of Faisalabad, were sitting on railway track, enjoying music with hands-free. Oblivious to surroundings, they did not observe the fast coming Shalimar Express Train. Resultantly, the Lahore-bound train, coming from Karachi via Faisalabad, crushed them to pieces. The deceased Rehman had come to see his cousin Ali in village Khanpur. The Factory Area Police shifted the dead body to DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities and launched investigation.

On the other hand, an unidentified youth, riding a bike, was knocked down by a speeding truck near Qila Sattar Shah on Lahore Road. The deceased was going somewhere when the truck hit him from the rear.