ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb contradicted Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan's assertion today, saying that the counsels of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children have challenged the maintainability or admissibility of Panama Case.

She told media that the Prime Minister had himself prayed the court to hear the case and that is why the counsels of the prime minister and his children are submitting arguments before the bench.

The Minister asked Imran Khan to stop using baseless allegations in his politics. He should discuss important matters with government such as implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.