WASHINGTON : The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stated that there is no visible success in Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s internal and foreign policy.

Addressing at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), Bilawal Bhutto stressed that there will be no peace and prosperity in the region, unless Kashmir issue is resolved.

He said that the likelihood of Pakistan and India waging a nuclear war is high if Kashmir dispute is not addressed. The PPP chairman hoped that India would not use water as a weapon of war against Pakistan.

Bilawal emphasised that Islamic extremism was not a tap that can be turned on and off and re-iterated that “Pakistan’s role and sacrifices in the war against terrorism cannot be ignored.”

Responding to a question relating to relations with new administration in United States, Bilawal said that nothing could be said about Trump administration’s future policy regarding Pakistan.