GUJRANWALA - A man and his four minor children, including two girls, were killed under debris, following collapse of roof of his house here in Gondlanwala on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, Taj Din, a labourer, along with his family members was asleep in a room of his house. In the wee house of Monday, roof of the house collapsed, burying all the family members under debris. Locals gathered at the spot and started rescue operation. In the meanwhile, Rescue 1122 officials also arrived at the scene. The rescuers pulled out the dead bodies of Taj Din, his son 10-year-old Ahad, seven-year-old Fahad, two daughters - five-year-old Sehar and Madiha, 3. His wife Uzman, however, got critical injuries and was rushed to DHQ Hospital.

Meanwhile Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and directed the district administration to provide best medical facilities to injured woman.

THREE DIE IN ACCIDENT

Meanwhile, three persons including two brothers dead and four others injured when a truck fell into a ditch here on Monday.

Police said that the incident occurred in Chambal area of Khushab due to speeding. The truck got out of control of the driver and plunged into a roadside ditch. Resultantly three persons including two brothers died on the spot and four others sustained injuries.

The rescue personnel shifted the bodies and injured to hospital where condition of two of the injured is stated to be critical.