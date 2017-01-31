ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged the international community to play its role in just resolution of the Palestinian issue, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press stakeout with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after their talks in Islamabad today, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that ensuring peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved without just settlement of the Palestine-Israeli dispute.

The prime minister called for implementation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territory of Palestine.

He said establishment of a viable, independent and contagious state of Palestine with pre-1969 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital is only guarantee for sustainable peace in the region.

The premier said that Pakistan is firm in its support for the just cause of Palestinian people.

PM Nawaz referred to the newly constructed Palestinian embassy building in Islamabad and said the project would be a symbol of the brotherly relations of the two nations.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Pakistan for its steadfast support for the cause of the people of Palestine besides financial assistance and scholarships for Palestinian students in Pakistani universities.

Mr Mahmoud Abbas told the media that he briefed the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the latest developments in respect of Middle East crisis including Israeli settlements and the US decision to shift its embassy to Jerusalem.

He said the two sides also exchanged views on regional issues and the challenge of terrorism.

Earlier, formal welcome ceremony for the visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was held at Prime Minister House in Islamabad Tuesday.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif warmly received the distinguished guest on arrival.

National anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion. A smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces presented salute and guard of honour to the Palestinian president. The visiting dignitary inspected the guard of honour.

PM Nawaz introduced the cabinet members to the Palestinian President and the distinguished guest introduced the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the members of his entourage.