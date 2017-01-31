ISLAMABAD - The opposition and government lawmakers agreed upon ending discord after last week’s debacle in the house after which the National Assembly scheduled session took place.

The opposition leaders held a meeting and decided unanimously that the opposition would not deviate from its stance regarding the privilege motion against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The opposition leaders before the NA session also met with speaker National Assembly.

It was also mutually agreed that the matter would be handed over to the Standing Committee.

It was decided that opposition would be allowed to talk on point of order.

The leaders agreed that Thursday’s ugly event would not be repeated.

Sahibzada Tariq Ullah after the meeting told media persons that opposition would talk on point of order instead of privilege motion.

He said it had been agreed in the meeting that the opposition parliamentary leaders would condemn 26 January scuffle between two MNAs.