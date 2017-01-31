ISLAMABAD:- Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at the PM House on Monday. The naval chief briefed the prime minister on professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy.

The naval chief said that Pakistan Navy was ready and well-equipped to defend vital maritime infrastructure and protect the country against all threats.–Staff Reporter

The prime minister said that Pakistan Navy was of paramount importance in regard to the country’s defence.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan Navy in defending the maritime borders of the country, Sharif said that the government would take all possible steps to further enhance the professional capabilities of Pakistan Navy.