ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz yesterday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional cooperation under the umbrella of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).

In a meeting with a delegation of Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Aziz said that Pakistan wanted to use Saarc for acceleration of economic and commercial growth. The Saarc SCCI delegation was led by its President Suraj Vaidya.

The adviser recognised the efforts of the SCCI and in promoting economic, trade and investment linkages across the region. He underscored Pakistan’s support for enhancement of trade and business among the Saarc countries.

The SCCI president appreciated the positive approach Pakistan has been following to strengthen regional cooperation under the Saarc.

He assured the commitment of SCCI in further strengthening the Saarc.

The SCCI delegation is visiting Lahore and Islamabad for Pakistani component of its 68th executive committee meeting after having met in Amritsar from January 26-27.

Meanwhile, a four-member media delegation from Nigeria called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Fatemi expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance relations with African countries especially Nigeria and recalled Pakistan’s principled stand and support to the countries of Africa in their struggle for independence from colonial rule, said a foreign ministry statement.

The adviser also briefed the delegation about government’s policies to strengthen the economy and resolve energy crisis and drew their attention to the government’s foreign policy goals of achieving a peaceful neighbourhood.

He explained that the history of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and apprised the delegation of the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He also briefed the delegation about Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and its commitment to fight the menace.

The media team is visiting Pakistan from January 29 to February 4 on the invitation of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

The visit is part of Pakistan’s efforts to outreach African countries through public diplomacy.