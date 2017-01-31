According to Indian media sources, Pakistan was invited by Indian Parliament and the International Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to attend the South Asian Speakers summit due to be held in February.

The relations between the two neighbouring countries became tense last year after series of attacks and violation of ceasefire at Line of Control (LoC) by India.

Pakistan and Myanmar which were among the countries in the South Asian nations invited to the Speakers’ meet in Indore on February 18-19 have declined the invitation.

The summit will also be attended by speakers of parliament from various South Asian countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

“The discussions during the speakers’ summit will be on achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs). Each country is expected to update participants on implementation of the SDGs in their region and globally. Special emphasis will be laid on sharing experiences and increasing understanding about how parliaments in the region institutionalise the global goals, capture the synergies and build coherence at the policy level,” as per the statement of the IPU.

In 2015, India had refused to attend a Commonwealth Parliamentary Union (CPU) meeting in Islamabad.

Later in 2016, India had pulled out of the Pakistan-hosted 19th SAARC summit and was joined by other member states, leading to the summit's postponement.