ISLAMABAD : Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the State of Palestine, is on 3-day visit to Pakistan. He is accompanied by 17 member delegation including five ministers. This is his third visit to Pakistan after visits in 2005 and 2013. He was presented with a guard of honour at the prime minister house in Islamabad, today. The Palestinian leader arrived in the capital on Monday night for a three-day official visit.

According to a press release, the Palestinian President will meet the Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif one-on-one after jointly inaugurating the newly constructed Palestine Embassy Complex in the Diplomatic enclave.

In 2013, Pakistan also contributed towards the construction. The Government of Pakistan had gifted a plot of land in 1992 for the construction of the Palestinian Embassy Complex.

Bilateral political matters will be discussed between the two premiers. Common interests will be discussed between the Two Presidents and a state banquet will be held.

The relations between Pakistan and Palestine have traditionally been strong.

Pakistan has consistently supported the creation of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Pakistan has also extended support to the Palestinian struggle for their independent homeland at all international forums.