ISLAMABAD - Terming the infrastructure projects as backbone of any economy, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday directed that no compromise should be made on the quality of work on the new Islamabad airport and its allied infrastructure projects.

He expressed these views, while having a detailed briefing on the work progress of the new Islamabad airport and its allied projects by the Aviation and National Highways Authority officials.

Secretary Aviation Division informed the PM that 95 per cent work on the airport terminal building had been completed and during March 2017 all civil works would be completed.

Thereafter, the facility will undergo extensive testing to conform with international standards and by July 2017 the airport would be ready for operations.

The PM was further informed that the new airport would have a capacity of handling 4,500 passengers at a time with 15 docking stations where two A-380 aircrafts would be able to dock simultaneously.

Sharif was updated that the new airport will have state-of-the-art facilities including cargo handling, safety and security, passenger facilitation and parking services. As regards the allied infrastructure for the new airport, NHA chairman updated that the New Airport was being provided main road access from both Motorways M-1 and M-2 and also from main GT Road (N-5).

Moreover, the airport will also have access from Islamabad Metro that the prime minister will inaugurate on 14th August, 2017 along with the New Islamabad International Airport.

The premier directed that no compromise should be made on the quality of work for the airport facilities, access roads and the Metro Bus link as it would be a sign of Pakistan’s progress for the eyes of foreigners visiting Pakistan.

The PM was also informed that work on the new terminal at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore will start in March 2017.

The meeting was attended by mayor of Islamabad, secretary aviation division, chairman NHA, secretary to the PM and other senior officials.

While being briefed on Prime Minister’s National Healthcare Programme, Premier Sharif said access to quality healthcare services were the inherent right of every Pakistani, which was unfortunately denied to them for long. It is only through provision of quality and affordable health services that the nation can achieve its full potential and gains on the economic and social fronts, he added.

"We want to reach out to the poorest of the poor with a comprehensive package of curative health services, as I believe that the combination of diseases and poverty could be lethal for any poor family.

We will break this deadly nexus between poverty and disease," he added.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of National Health Services for extending the programme to the entire country including the Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and the AJK with stringent monitoring system and zero tolerance for inefficiency at the implementation level.

He said the federal government would implement the programme in the entire country as the remote areas of the KP and Sindh were more vulnerable to diseases and the prevailing poverty in those areas did not allow people to afford healthcare facilities.

The prime minister said, "Our government will ensure sustainability of this programme through uninterrupted and continuous flow of public sector resources. I do not want the pace of this crucially vital programme to be hampered by lack of resources as there is nothing dearer to me than the success of this initiative."

Appreciating the supportive role of the Nadra and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan to this landmark initiative, the prime minister expressed gratitude to all technical partners of PMNHP, including World Health Organization, World Bank and GIZ.

The Prime Minister's National Health Programme has been launched and services have been commenced in 11 districts namely Islamabad, Quetta, Lasbela, Loralai, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Skardu, Diamer, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Narowal.