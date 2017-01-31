KAMALIA - A large number of people protested against the poor sewerage system in front of Kamalia Press Club here the other day.

The protesting people chanted slogans against the administration and blocked Kamalia-Chichawatni Road for traffic.

Talking to media, they said that the sewage accumulated in Mohallah Bagaiwala and Ameerpura has given rise to public anger against the administration. They regretted that the accumulated sewage also seeping into the underground drinking water, threatening serious health hazards. It also has given rise to mosquitoes’ mushrooming in the area, they added.

They demanded the authorities concerned to take notice of the grave situation and address the public problems at the earliest.

On information, the police reached the spot to control the situation. After being assured by General Councillor Muhammad Idrees and Malik Amjad Yaqoob, the protestors dispersed.