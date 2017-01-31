ATTOCK - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold a public meeting here in the district on February 19. Talking to media, PTI Attock District President Qazi Ahmed Akbar said that the public meeting was scheduled for February 5, but now it has been rescheduled for February 19. He said the public meeting has been rescheduled after prediction of heavy rain by the Met Office. He further added that a large number of PTI leaders and workers will participate in the gathering.