SARGODHA - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday postponed his visit to the district scheduled for Tuesday (today) following rift and grouping among the PML-N local parliamentarians.

Party sources confirmed that the Punjab chief minister was due to visit Sargodha on January 31, but rift in the party local leadership and lawmakers forced him to put off the visit.

The sources said that the CM has directed the local MPs to end rift among the party leader, warning least he would not announce the proposed city development package worth Rs1.3 billion. The sources informed that Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to visit University of Sargodha, inaugurate Fountain House and chair a meeting of the PML-N MNAs and MPAs. However, the alleged differences among MNA Hamid Hameed, MPA Dr Nadia Aziz and MPA Abdul Razzaq Dhillon prompted the CM to put off his visit.

Later, newly-posted Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha during a meeting with parliamentarians, ended the differences among allegedly annoyed lawmakers. The DC has reportedly sent a report about the reconciliation to the chief minister. Now the chief minister is likely to visit the city in the first week of February and announce the development package for Sargodha.

The sources informed that after conciliation, the PML-N lawmakers have unanimously agreed to distribute funds of the city package equally to each of the local MPAs and MNA.