ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court on Monday allowed model Ayyan Ali to travel abroad after rejecting the appeal filed by the interior ministry against the Sindh High Court’s order for removing her name from the exit control list.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar upheld the verdict of the Sindh High Court (SHC), directing the concerned authorities to remove the name of Ayyan Ali from exit control list (ECL).

On January 19, while accepting the plea of Ayyan Ali, SHC judge Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto had issued directives to the concerned authorities to remove her name from the ECL. However, the judge later suspended the order for 10 days after the federation sought time to challenge the verdict before the apex court.

Earlier, SHC Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had appointed Justice Phulpoto as a referee judge to decide the model’s petition after one of the two judges on a division bench rejected her plea.

The federal government while challenging the SHC’s verdict had requested the apex court to reject the decision on the grounds that granting permission to the accused was out of the jurisdiction of the High Court under Article 199 (1) of the Constitution.

Deputy Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti submitted that any person whose name is put on the no-fly list could only seek permission for travelling abroad from the court where his or her case is pending. He contended that Ayyan’s name was placed on the ECL upon a request by Punjab Home Department (in the murder case of Customs Officer Ejaz Mehmood).

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, however, enquired from Bhatti as to how many murder suspects' names had been put on the ECL previously, adding that the referee judge of the SHC had issued a plausible verdict in the matter.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed dismay over the fact that a first information report (FIR) was launched against Ayyan Ali in June 2015 but investigation into the matter was yet to be concluded. Ayyan was apprehended by the customs officials on March 14, 2015 on charges of money laundering after recovering US$506,000 from her luggage at Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport while she was reportedly on her way to Dubai.

Later, she was granted bail in July last year after spending around four months in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. Her judicial remand was extended at least 16 times. A Customs court in Rawalpindi during November 2015 indicted Ayyan for attempting to smuggle more than half a million US dollars in cash out of the country, to which she has pleaded not guilty.