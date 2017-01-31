The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the management of Bol News to appear before the apex court on February 6, said a statement issued by the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

چیئرمین پیمرا کو جاری توہین عدالت کے نوٹسز خارج، سپریم کورٹ نے بول نیوز انتظامیہ کو 6 فروری کو طلب کر لیا pic.twitter.com/UPeWGFjr2o — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) January 31, 2017

The regulatory body had earlier moved the Supreme Court over the Sindh High Court's decision to prohibit Pemra from banning Aamir Liquat and his show 'Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga'.

The development came after the media watchdog issued another show cause notice to the news channel for usage of "inflammatory, indecent and irresponsible" language. It had also directed the chief executive officer of the channel to submit a response by February 7, 2017.

بول نیوز کے پروگرام "ایسے نہیں چلے گا" میں شرانگیز اور غیر ذمہ دارانہ زبان و الفاظ نشر کرنے پر پیمرا کا چینل کو 7 فروری تک جوابدہی کا حکم pic.twitter.com/C4T7CJcICV — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) January 31, 2017

Aamir Liaquat was banned by Pemra after after he levelled allegations of blasphemy against civil society activists and bloggers. A day later, Pemra issued another show cause notice to Bol News for "defying" the ban.