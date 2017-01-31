SADIQABAD - Citizens have been bewildered by over-loaded sugarcane trolleys, plying the city roads with arrival of the sugarcane-crushing season.

Residents of Sadiqabad and surroundings said that they are bewildered by long lines of sugarcane-laden trolleys, plying in middle of the city roads. They are of the view that these trolleys are loaded beyond their capacity which is also violation of the traffic rules. They said the huge vehicles are the main reason behind frequent traffic jams in the city as they leave no space for other vehicles to travel on the road.

Citizens including Nazakat Awan, Sabir Ali, Rana Shamshad, Nazir Ahmed and Falak Sher demanded the TMC chairman to ban entry of over-loaded sugarcane trolleys in the city during daytime.