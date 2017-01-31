LAHORE: The Punjab government declared the services provided by multinational transportation network companies, Uber and Careem, as illegal and announced that strict action will be taken against the mobile-application taxi service providers.

Punjab Transport Authority declared private transportation services Uber, Careem and A-One taxi to be ilegal.

Government said that it is causing provincial government financial losses. They further added that private cars were being used to provide taxi services without the issuance of the mandatory car-fitness certificate and route permit.

The notification further added that security clearance of drivers was also not sought from the government hence stern action would be taken against such companies.

Sindh government also sprung into action, as the provincial Secretary Transport wrote a letter to the PTA to block Careem and Uber mobile applications.

"We wrote five letters to the Careem administration," said Sindh Secretary Transport Taha Farooqui. "However, despite giving them a warning, we received no response in return," he added.

He further said that in order to run a private taxi, the vehicle must be made commercial. He stated that owners of the vehicles must obtain fitness certificate.

"We have sent a notice to the private taxi service company," said Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Nasir Shah. "We have not banned the private taxi service company like Punjab government," he added.

Nasir Shah further said that had the government wanted to ban the private taxi service company (which he did not name), then the government would have done so by now.

"It is a good service and we want it to operate. However, the company must fulfill all legal requirements," he added.

Nasir Shah disclosed that notices had been sent to the private taxi service company two months earlier as well.