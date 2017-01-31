Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor addressed media today and informed with progress against counter-terror in country.

DG ISPR told media that was cannot resolve any issue, therefore, we don't want war.

"We don't want war with anyone. War is not a solution to anything," he said.

"We want the Kashmir issue to be resolve via United Nations resolutions and dialogue" he asserted. "But this desire for peace should not be misconstrued as a weakness," he added.

"There have been 945 ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the Working Boundary over the past three years," he said.

"In the last four months alone, there have been 314 violations, due to which 46 Pakistan citizens and 40 Indian soldiers have been killed," Ghafoor said.

He claimed that India is "doing all this according to a preempted plan. It is trying to divert the world's attention away from atrocities in India-held Kashmir."

"India's 'surgical strike' was one episode of this drama," he added.

"The Indian army chief recently also made a statement about the cold-start doctrine... Pakistan had apprehensions it is working on developing these capabilities."