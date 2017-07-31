QUETTA - Balochistan Frontier Corps and police jointly conducted an operation in Killi Deba, Quetta, and held 11 suspects, besides recovering 192 various types of weapons and ammunition. “At least 11 suspects were apprehended and 192 various types of weapons and ammunition were recovered during the operation carried out in Killi Deba,” said an Inter-Services Public Relations press release. The press release stated that four medical camps were also set up during the operation to provide medical treatment to 2,420 patients of the area. In another intelligence-based operation conducted in the area of Killi Segi, Killa Abdullah, a suspect was arrested.

Balochistan Frontier Corps Sector Commander Quetta Brig Khalid Baig told media men the other day that over 3,000 Frontier Corps personnel and policemen, comprising 208 teams, were commanding the operation in Quetta.



OUR STAFF REPORTER