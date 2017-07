The 14th death anniversary of the founding President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, is being observed country-wide, today.

Quran Khawani and Fateh Khawni will be held for the soul of the late Kashmiri leader at his mausoleum at Kote Mate Khan in Rawalakot. Prayers will be offered for the early liberation of Kahmir from India, and the strength and solidarity of Pakistan.