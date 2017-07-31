Following the establishment of the National Action Plan (NAP) in 2015, as an instrument to supplement the crackdown on terrorism in North-West Pakistan, around 155 militants suspected by the government, have been arrested or killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The figure of total militants that have been captured in the province so far totals up to 1,373, around 8, 02,516 houses have been checked by law enforcement agencies, and 29,887 FIRs have been reported against people who failed to show tenant information report (TIF) that legitimizes the ownership of property in KP under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Restriction of Rented Building (Security) Act, 2014.

For allowing guests to occupy rooms without verifying identification documents, 3,981 FIRs have been reported against the administration of different hotels.

Search and strike operations undertaken to curb militancy and urban violence in the province have led to the detainment of 1, 50,900 suspects in 33,134 operations. These are divided into three categories: ones done jointly with the army, ones conducted by the intelligence agencies and ones conducted by police alone. In these operations, 1,612 kilograms of high explosives and 42,752 arms have been recovered.

Documents reveal that around 5,730 FIRs have been lodged due to the misuse of loudspeakers and making hate speech, which has resulted in 5,989 people being arrested. Hate material is also cordoned off, around 1,592 items categorized as ‘hate material’ have been seized by the law enforcement agencies, and 324 accused have been put in jail.

In wake of the amendment to Foreigner’s Act, a province-wide crackdown was instigated against illegal Afghan immigrants, and 34,649 were arrested, legal action was taken against them and they were deported.

Restrictions have been placed on the movement of fourth schedulers under the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997. The largest concentration of such individuals proscribed under the law was found in Swat, followed by Peshawar and other districts.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have also taken action against people alleged with carrying fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), the notice of 2,183 of which was taken by the police. 950 people have been employed to assist with the verification and attestation of document of Afghan immigrants, especially in connection with the Tenant Acknowledgement Receipt (TAR).

Accused of facilitating the process of obtaining fake CNIC’s for Afghan refugees, 210 touts have been arrested from various regions of the province.

In order to monitor traffic entering and exiting the cities, 1,56,129 more snap checking points were established which led to the inspection of 3,29,799 suspects and the recovery of 22,841 arms and about 32 kilograms of explosives.

After its restructure in 2015, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has traced 914 cases of terrorism related activity in the last two years, and their challans were shown to the courts.

Police officials report that there has been a reduction in terrorist activity across KP and the country since the crackdown on militancy; however terrorism still continues to be a threat to peace in the region.“The terrorists are stationed in Afghanistan and hold cross-border attacks inside KP and other regions of the country, including FATA. Additional efforts are required in order to streamline their activities and eliminate them,” he added that the search and strike operations were proving successful in restricting the militants them, making it harder for them to carry out their plans.