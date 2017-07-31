SIALKOT - PTI central leader and singer Abrarul Haq has warmly welcomed the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from holding a public office by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Talking to media at dera of local PTI leader Naeemullah Khan Kakar, he said that the PTI has won its war against corruption and corrupt system in the country with the historical SC verdict. He said that all the politicians not meeting the criteria of the sections 62 and 63 of the Constitution should be disqualified. He claimed that Narowal-based PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal (former federal minister) would also be disqualified soon by the Supreme Court for holding Iqama of a foreign country. He alleged that there was funds embezzlement of millions of rupees in almost all the under development projects in Narowal district.

To a question, Abrarul Haq said that the PTI has always raised voice for ruthless accountability of each and every public office holder. He said that no one is above the law, adding that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has already presented himself for accountability.