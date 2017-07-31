SIALKOT - A 21-year-old victim of repeated rape and acid attack died on Sunday at a local hospital after fighting for life and seeking justice for six months.

In February 2017, Farzana Kausar, the victim’s mother, got a case registered with Airport Police against Waseem of Kotli Chandu village for developing illicit relations with her daughter Kainat Bibi, 21, on the pretext of marriage. She told the police that the accused had allegedly raped her daughter several times at different places.

She added that in February, the accused abducted her daughter and took her to Gujrat where he raped her. Later, he brought a small bottle of acid (for toilet's cleaning) and forcibly poured the chemical in her daughter's mouth, prescribing it as an anti-pregnancy tonic.

Kainat's condition deteriorated soon after consuming the acid and she was admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot. The acid damaged her internal organs badly and she lost her power for speaking. She had been treated at a local hospital for about six months and breathed her last on Sunday.

When contacted, the Airport police said that Waseem had been arrested in the case but was released by a local court on bail. Farzana Kausar, on the other hand, expressed grave concerns over release of the accused on bail. She said that the accused was influential and threatening her and other family members with dire consequences if they tried to take legal action against him. She sought justice from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The dead body of Kainat Bibi was handed over to the family after post-mortem at Sambrial THQ Civil Hospital. She was laid to rest at her native graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people attended her funeral.

Senior police officials, on the occasion, said that now section 302 PPC would be added in the FIR against the accused and he would be arrested soon. They said that police teams are conducting raids to ensure his early arrest.

SUSPECT HELD: Police claimed to have resolved the two-month old blind murder case of the private cook at a local police station and arrested the killer here on Sunday.

According to police, the accused identified as Abdullah Pathan confessed to killing Mudassar Iqbal, private cook at Kotli Said Mir police station, two months ago allegedly for assaulting him sexually several times and different places. He told the police that he clubbed Mudassar to death in a room where he locked him up for sodomy. He then threw his dead body in local fields near Palora Kalan village.

Police traced out the accused through cellphone data of Mudassar. The accused have been put behind bars and a case has also been registered against him. Further investigation is underway.

